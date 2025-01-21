Bengal: Jyotipriya Mallick visits Assembly after 15 months

Kolkata: Former Bengal minister Jyotipriya Mallick on Monday came to the state Legislative Assembly after a gap of 15 months following his release from the Presidency Correctional Home on Wednesday after being granted bail in the alleged ration distribution scam.

According to sources, his salary and allowances were stalled as per norms during his stint in prison. Mallick wants to appeal for the grant of the same and has been asked to submit some documents in connection with his claim, which includes his release papers, as per the rules.

Mallick was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on October 27, 2023, from his Salt Lake residence under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). He held the portfolio of the state Food and Supplies department from 2011 to 2021.

Mallick, who is an MLA of the Habra constituency of North 24 Parganas, also enquired about the formalities that are required for attending the Assembly session. He met Trinamool Congress’s Chief Whip Nirmal Ghosh in his chamber.

According to sources, he has to collect a form from the Assembly and submit it before the concerned correctional home authorities. After examining the form and completion of certain formalities, the authorities will send two copies of the form — one to the Assembly and another to the state Home department. After getting back the form and furnishing some requisite documents, Mallick may be granted a nod to attend the Assembly session.

Speaker Biman Banerjee and Deputy Speaker Asish Banerjee were not present in the Assembly on Monday as they had gone to Patna for a conference. Mallick is likely to go to the Assembly again on Tuesday and meet the Speaker with documents pertaining to his release on bail.