Bengal: JUTMCP submits deputation to V-C, demands immediate PhD admissions

Kolkata: The Jadavpur University Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (JUTMCP) on Monday submitted a deputation to vice-chancellor (V-C) Chiranjib Bhattacharya, demanding the immediate resumption of the long-pending PhD admission process in the Faculty of Arts.

In its letter, the student body expressed “serious concern” over what it described as an unprecedented delay in publishing the PhD admission notification, which has been stalled for nearly two years. The organisation said the delay has created deep anxiety among aspiring research scholars and disrupted the university’s academic cycle.

JUTMCP president Kishalay Roy and chairman Amit Kumar Mondal, in their signed statement, sought a clear explanation from the university authorities regarding the reasons behind the prolonged suspension of the process. The deputation urged the V-C to “reveal the truth of events” that have led to the delay and to take immediate steps to clear the deadlock.

“The last notification for PhD admission in the arts faculty came out in January 2024. Nearly two years have passed and no new admission process has been initiated,” Roy said, alleging that the university had admitted students under the supernumerary quota, which he said went against UGC rules.