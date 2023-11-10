Bengal: JU seeks explanation on extension of finance officer’s tenure

Kolkata: Jadavpur University (JU) has sought explanation from the Higher Education department on the memorandum extending varsity’s finance officer Gour Krishna Pattanayak’s tenure by a year. The university in a notice dated November 1 had permitted the Joint Finance Officer to perform the duties of finance officer from October 31 for six months. However, according to officials, Pattanayak has sent a letter to the registrar expressing his wish to discontinue and not take up on the extension. JU teachers claim that it has caused humiliation considering the manner in which the authorities have not allowed him to join despite the extension.



On Thursday, JUTA also submitted a deputation to the administration seeking for the extension of the finance officer. “He has served the university for 26 years. Came to work even during the pandemic. For the administration to not have allowed him to join and then come out with an advertisement for the post was humiliating. We wanted him to continue as the finance officer as directed by the Higher Education department in their memorandum,” a university official said.

Through a memorandum issued on November 7, the Higher Education department stated that Pattanayak’s tenure has been extended for a period of one year after his superannuation from the date of his joining or until further order, following the provision in Section 13 (2) (a) of the West Bengal Universities and Colleges (Administration and Regulation) Act, 2017.

However, Jadavpur University in a notice dated November 1 had specified that as per the executive committee’s resolution on September 26 and October 11, Debasish Pal, who is the Joint Finance Officer of the university was permitted to exercise the powers and perform duties of the Finance Officer starting from October 31 for a period of six months or till the post is filled up.

According to varsity’s interim V-C, the authorities have acted as per the law. He further stated that the university’s registrar is being reportedly harassed over the appointment of Finance Officer. He has reportedly ordered the installation of CCTV in the registrar’s room.