‘Bengal is quite upfront in concept of organic farming’

Kolkata: With an eye on the rural agricultural field, the West Bengal government is well ahead of all other states regarding natural farming. Data released by the Indian government in February 2020 showed that over 40,000 metric tons of pesticides were consumed in country.

Once fertile and nutrient rich, Indian soil is losing quality due to the widespread use of chemical pesticides. This led to the necessity for organic insecticides to reduce the soil’s artificial chemical concentration.

West Bengal administrations, being rigorous initiators of organic farming, have introduced different ways to educate and popularise sustainable agricultural practices in the rural sector.

West Bengal, equally being one of the agrarian states like Odisha, is quite upfront in the concept of organic farming.

In terms of agriculture and cultivation, Odisha is currently in a very deplorable position. Odisha is unable to adapt to this shift, even though organic farming and sustainable agriculture are highly promoted throughout India by the Central government. The state has fallen behind in agricultural production as a result of inadequate knowledge and improper technological introduction to organic farming. Chemical pesticides and fertilisers are only used for soil fertilisation and cultivation to advance agricultural purposes.

In Odisha, farmers continue to use chemical and artificial fertilisers and pesticides despite the availability of more efficient alternatives and natural methods.

Other states, including West Bengal, have stated that they are using a triple cropping system, whereas Odisha is stuck with a monocropping system due to excess use of chemical fertilisers, resulting in a lack of fertility of land for cultivation. The excessive use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides in agriculture has severe environmental, health, and economic consequences.

This highlights the importance of transitioning from chemical-based farming to natural farming practices, incorporating biofertilisers, bioinoculants, and organic methods.

By adopting these sustainable approaches, farmers can improve soil health, increase crop yields, and reduce environmental pollution while also enhancing their livelihoods. The risks of chemical fertilisers and pesticides include soil degradation, water pollution, air pollution, and human health risks, and also the use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides can lead to increased production costs, reduced crop yields, and decreased profitability.

The Government of India has kept no stone unturned to promote healthy and sustainable living, which is rooted in sustainable agricultural practice. Moreover, being the torchbearer of that initiative, the Shyamacharan Memorial Educational Trust decides to imply this practice at the root of the rural communities. It was established in 2018 under the Trust Act, which works at the grassroots level of the rural agricultural field by introducing and educating farmers about alternative farming opportunities and promoting energy efficiency through eco-friendly kilns and other eco-conscious practices. Their vision is to develop a pollution-free environment with sustainable livelihoods in rural areas.