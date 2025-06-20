Bengal institutions shine in ‘QS World University Rankings’

Kolkata: A number of educational institutions from Bengal have made their mark in the latest QS World University Rankings.

Jadavpur University (JU) has shown notable progress, climbing to the 676th position, an improvement from last year’s rank band of 721-730.

IIT Kharagpur has also moved up the ladder, securing the 215th position with an overall score of 54.5, compared to its 222nd rank last year. Similarly, the Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) improved its standing, moving to 668th place from last year’s 801-850 band.

However, Calcutta University (CU) slipped slightly in the rankings, falling to the 771-780 band from last year’s 751-760 range.

The QS World University Rankings, compiled by the London-based higher education analytics firm Quacquarelli Symonds, also include subject-wise rankings wunder five broad categories: Arts and Humanities, Engineering and Technology, Life Sciences and Medicine, Natural Sciences, and Social Sciences and Management.

Subject-wise rankings are particularly significant for universities as they are based on key academic metrics such as research publications and peer reviews.