Bengal: Indian Coast Guard saves six lives

Kolkata: The Indian Coast Guard in assistance with the director fisheries, marine in Contai and fishing community of Soula fish landing centre saved the lives of six people in the mid sea.

At around 10 pm on July 2, assistant director fisheries, marine, Contai informed that ‘Maa Krishna Sarathi’, a fishing boat that had started off from Soula Matsya Kuti in East Midnapore went missing at around 9.46 pm. Coast Guard West Bengal carried out a preliminary search by remote operating station to locate the missing fishing boat.

According to a press statement issued by the Indian Coast Guard, on July 3, icgs-c-158 along with air-cushioned vessel h-193 was deployed for search and rescue of the missing boat.

At around 8.30 am on July 2, the chairman of the fish landing centre, Soula informed that the boat was found capsised in position 21°37.44 n 087°50.62. “On receiving information assistant director fisheries (Contai) and Coast Guard West Bengal along with chairman, fish landing center, Soula coordinated the operation. Coast guard ship c-158 reached datum at 10.15 am and commenced search for the boat and for the missing fishermen amid rough weather conditions. At 13.30 Pm the Chairman, fish landing centre, Soula informed that all 6 crew members were rescued and being taken to the Sub-Divisional Hospital in Contai,” said the press statement.

The coordinated rescue operation is indicative of the synergy between coast guard, fisheries authorities and fishing community.

The efforts by the authorities through a community interaction programme to inculcate the sense of mutual assistance amongst

the fishing community has paid desired dividends, claimed the press release.