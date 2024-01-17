Bengal: Indian Coast Guard rescues 182 stranded Gangasagar pilgrims

KOLKATA: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Tuesday rescued about 180 Gangasagar pilgrims who were stranded in Muriganga on a grounded ferry near Namkhana, Kakdwip.



The ICG informed that in the early hours of January 16, it deployed hovercrafts from Haldia to rescue approximately 182 pilgrims stranded on a grounded ferry near Namkhana, Kakdwip. The incident occurred as the pilgrims were returning from Gangasagar Mela after a holy dip on Makar Sankranti, and the ferry ran aground due to poor visibility.

The pilgrims, caught in a precarious situation, found themselves in distress when their ferry ran aground due to the extreme poor visibility conditions prevailing at the time.

“The ICG’s ability to swiftly and effectively respond to such challenges is a testament to their rigorous training, modern equipment, and commitment to safeguarding the lives of citizens,” ICG said in a statement.

The timely response averted potential risks and showcased the organisation’s preparedness in handling challenging maritime situations, an ICG official remarked.

“The rescue operation also serves as a reminder of the pivotal role played by the ICG in ensuring maritime security and responding to emergencies along the coastline,” the ICG statement claimed.