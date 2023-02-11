Bengal in process of streamlining renewal of cold storage license

Kolkata: Stressing on the “ease of doing business” in Bengal, the Agricultural marketing department is in the process of streamlining renewal of licenses for the cold storages.



The department has already roped in Webel is set to develop a mechanism so that renewal can be done online.

A Subbiah, Principal Secretary of the department of Agricultural Marketing, while addressing the 58th annual general meeting of West Bengal Cold Storage Association (WBCSA) said that the rationalising process has been undertaken to provide hassle-free renewal facilities to the cold storage owners.

“We are streamlining the renewal process. We have roped in Webel for the project. The state government has already paid Rs 90 lakh to Webel for developing the infrastructure. It will be done on a pilot basis from April.

The main objective is to provide the renewal license within stipulated time. Cold storage owners will also get a hassle free service,” Subbiah said.

Subbiah also stated that the department has plans to issue new cold storage licenses through an online system. He said that the cold storages in Bengal are much bigger in size compared to that in other states. Agricultural Marketing Department minister Becharam Manna while addressing the annual meeting urged the cold storage owners to switch to solar energy to get rid of huge electricity bills.“If you install solar panels and depend on renewable energy it will help reduce your power bills. It will also be environmentally friendly,”

Manna said.

The minister also said that there will be adequate production of potatoes this year. “If the nature God is not hostile, this year there will be an adequate supply of potatoes.

“As the road conditions are very good, potatoes are now transported to South Bengal from North Bengal in 7 hours. Cold storage owners should hold meetings with the local farmers from time to time,” he said.

There are around 517 cold storages, including multipurpose ones.

Nearly 200 people earn their living out of each cold storage, including those who are involved in transportation.