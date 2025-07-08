Bengal HS Edu Council urges caution in centre selection for exams during monsoons

Kolkata: With the Class XII third semester examinations scheduled for September, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has directed officials to exercise extreme caution while selecting exam centres, considering the likelihood of continued monsoon disruptions.

This year marks a major transition, as it will be the first Higher Secondary (HS) examination under the newly-introduced semester system. Rolled out for Class XI in the 2024–25 academic year, the system will see its first Class XII batch appear for their third semester exams, technically the first HS semester, between September 8 and 22, with papers to be held across 12 days.

WBCHSE president Chiranjib Bhattacharya said the Council has already met with joint conveners and instructed them to avoid centres in low-lying or flood-prone areas.

“No centre can be selected where water accumulation is a known issue,” he said. “Locations with a history of waterlogging must be strictly avoided. That is the clear instruction.”

Centres are selected by joint conveners in consultation with the respective district inspectors of schools (DIs). Bhattacharya acknowledged that while the Council relies heavily on information relayed from the districts, given its limitations in assessing local topography from the Kolkata office, there are some known trouble spots.

“We have alerted our officials to be extra cautious in such areas, which have a history of flooding,” he said.

In addition to the venue selection guidelines, the Council is coordinating with the School Education department on contingency plans.