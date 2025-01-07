Bengal Higher Secondary Edu Council holds workshop for students

Kolkata: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) conducted a workshop on Tuesday focused on enhancing English writing skills among students from Bengali medium schools.

The initiative aims to better prepare students for the job market by improving both their written and verbal communication in English.

“Effective communication in English is essential for the overall development of students and their employability.

This workshop, which was conducted as a pilot project, offers practical tips for improving writing and verbal communication skills,” said Chiranjib Bhattacharya, president of WBCHSE.

Around 300 students from 60 schools across Kolkata and surrounding districts participated in the 'Hands-On English Writing Workshop'. These students, selected from Bengali medium schools and who have English as a second language, attended three sessions, each comprising 100 students.

Sandeep Banerjee, Acting Headmaster of Bhavatarini Mandal Smriti Integrated English School, who led the workshop, explained: “Our objective was to teach the practical aspects of English writing, not just theoretical knowledge. The role of English has expanded, from academic assessments to social media and the workshop aimed to guide students on how to use the language effectively in these contexts.”