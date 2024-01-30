Bengal health body allows to file police plaint against Moonlight Nursing Home

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) during its hearing on Monday has given liberty to a complainant to file a police complaint against Moonlight Nursing Home in the city as it was alleged that the nursing home authorities took extra Rs 40,000 illegally and they did not return the amount.



The complainant in its complaint with the WBCERC alleged that they had paid the nursing home Rs 85,000 for a tumour surgery but no bills were given to the patient party. It was also alleged that a patient was admitted to the nursing for a surgery with a contract that only Rs 25,000 should be given to the nursing as the package.

After the operation nursing home authorities said that the patient party had to give more money as the size of the tumour was bigger. The complainant said that the patient was charged Rs 85,000 for the operation but no bills were given by the hospital.

During the hearing the nursing home authorities told the WBCERC that they received a payment of Rs 45,000 which included the cost of biopsy. The hospital refused to admit that they received Rs 40,000 in extra.

As the complainant failed to produce any bills but still claimed that they paid the amount in extra, the Commission has given the liberty to file a police complaint.

The WBCERC also directed the nursing home authorities to provide the bills and treatment related data to the patient’s family by Tuesday.

In another incident the Commission reserved its judgment in connection with a case in which a woman died after giving birth to a child at Health World Nursing Home in Asansol.

The patient was taken to Mission Hospital in critical condition but the patient was referred to Health World as the former had no NICU. The woman died at Health World. Both the hospitals are in Durgapur.

The WBCERC asked both the hospitals to provide details of the doctors. The chief medical officer of health in West Burdwan has already carried out an inquiry in this connection. The WBCERC will pronounce its judgment after examining the case in detail.