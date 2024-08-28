Bengal Guv says state ‘protecting criminals, attacking protestors’

kolkata: Reacting to the clash between police and protestors during the Nabanna protest march by Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj on Tuesday, Governor CV Ananda Bose said the police crackdown on people carrying the national flag was an insult to the entire nation.



Bose, through a video message, said: “What we saw on the streets of Kolkata is the worst one can expect from a democratically elected government. The cry on the street was ‘We Want Justice’. The protestors were not bearing any party flag but the national flag of India. They were attacked with water cannons while police charged lathis at them left and right. Innocent protestors were beaten black and blue. There was mayhem. National flag was insulted, national sentiment was insulted and the nation was insulted. What for? For seeking justice for the gruesome murder and rape of a post graduate trainee doctor of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital?”

He further said: “Instead of justice people got barriers blocking their way…the insulting brigade of a repressive government. Netaji (Subhas Chandra Bose) gave the Dilli Chalo call and here protestors gave Nabanna Chalo call. The attack on them was despite the Supreme Court directing the Bengal government not to unleash its power on peaceful protestors.”

Alluding to the state government, he warned: “Stop terrorising, stop the cover-up. Don’t play with the sentiments of people of Bengal. Government is attacking protestors, protecting criminals. The Constitution must not be ignored at the arrogant will of a constitutional authority- the state government, the Chief Minister.”

Meanwhile, about 26 policemen were injured in the clash.