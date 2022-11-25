Bengal Guv gives assent to Bill with provision for appeal against refusal to issue caste certificates

Kolkata: Newly appointed West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose on Thursday gave assent to the SC and ST (Identification) Amendment Bill, 2022. The state Assembly had in September passed the Bill, which seeks to insert a provision in the West Bengal SC and ST (Identification) Act, 1994 regarding "appeal against refusal to issue certificate". The insertion is a provision of appeal against cancellation, impounding or revocation of caste certificate to be dealt with by the district magistrate or the additional DM in the districts and by the commissioner, Presidency division, in Kolkata. Quoting from Tagore's 'Gitanjali', Bose described the Bill as a "measure addressing the poorest and lowliest and lost". MPOST

