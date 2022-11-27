Bengal Guv C V Ananda Bose calls on Prime Minister Modi

Kolkata: Governor of West Bengal, Dr C V Ananda Bose called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his residence in New Delhi on

Saturday, said a statement from the Raj Bhavan. The Governor was accompanied by First Lady Lakshmi Ananda Bose, son Vasudev Anand Bose, who is pursuing acting course, in

Hollywood Acting School, Stella Adler, Art of Acting Studio, Los Angeles, (USA) and grandson Advair Nair. PM Modi complimented them as a gifted and talented family. The Governor also shared with the Prime Minister his development dreams for West Bengal, stated the statement.