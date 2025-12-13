Bengal Guv announces celebrations for 150 years of Bande Mataram

Kolkata: Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has announced a year-long celebration to mark the 150th anniversary of the writing of Bande Mataram by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay.

The festivities began on November 10 with a Bande Mataram march led by the Governor and attended by students, teachers and a cross-section of Bengal society. Raj Bhavan, renamed as Lok Bhavan, has instituted a Bande Mataram Chair to undertake research, bring out publications and hold workshops and seminars on the song’s influence and relevance. It has also introduced Bande Mataram Awards to encourage Bengali language and literature. On December 13, the Governor will light the Nityasikha to perpetuate the flame of Bande Mataram.

The celebrations will start with a programme in Chinsurah, Hooghly, where Bankim Chandra composed the song. About 150 educational institutions, including schools and colleges, will organise group singing of Bande Mataram.

A colourful procession will be taken out from Bandel–Chinsurah, and another large procession of students, teachers and youth will be flagged off from Jorasanko Thakurbari.

Cultural programmes themed on Bande Mataram will be staged at 150 venues. The Asiatic Society and the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Institute of Asian Studies will mount displays on the history of the song and its creator. A major commemorative singing event featuring reputed singers from across India will also be held.

A core committee led by SK Pattanayak has been formed to coordinate the year-long celebration. The Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre will act as the nodal agency, with logistical support from the National Council of Science Museums, Indian Museum and Victoria Memorial.

The Anthropological Survey of India, Archaeological Survey of India, National Library, Raja Rammohun Roy Library Foundation and all universities of Bengal will participate, while 150 seminars and symposia will be organised across the state.

Banks, corporates and other institutions are also expected to join the celebrations.