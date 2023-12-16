Bengal: GRP constable dies by suicide in local train at Palsit

Kolkata: A Government Railway Police (GRP) constable died by suicide inside a Burdwan-bound local train at Palsit.



According to a news agency, the deceased was identified as Shubankar Sadhukhan (44). He used to stay at a rented place in Burdwan and was on duty in the local train from Howrah to Burdwan on Thursday night when the incident took place.

It was reported that at around 12:30 am, passengers of the train heard a shot being fired. A case was registered with Burdwan GRP.