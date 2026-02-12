Bengal govt won’t allow any casual leave or any other leave for absence on Thursday

Kolkata: The state government will not allow any casual leave or any other leave for absence on Thursday in the backdrop of a nationwide strike called by different trade unions.

The state Finance department issued a memorandum stating that all government offices including those provided with Grants in Aid by the state government shall remain open on Thursday and all employees have to report for duty.

The absence of any employee on Thursday will be treated as ‘dies non’ and no salary will be admissible unless such absence is covered by grounds like hospitalisation of the employee, bereavement in the family, severe illness and absence continuing prior to February 11, employees who had been on child care leave, maternity leave, medical leave and earned leave sanctioned before February 11.

All Heads of Offices will issue show-cause notice to the employees who remain absent on February 12 asking him /her to explain why action would not be taken against him/her for such unauthorised absence. “On receipt of satisfactory reply, leave due and admissible may be granted on production of documentary evidence on reasons mentioned above . Where the absence is not covered by any of the above-mentioned reasons and the leave has not been approved, the same will be treated as ‘dies-non’ and no salary will be admissible for the above-mentioned day. Those who will not respond to the show-cause notice will be liable to disciplinary action,” stated the memorandum.

All course of action in terms of this order would be completed by February 28 and compliance report on action taken should be sent to the Finance Department.