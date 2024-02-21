Bengal govt urges SC to hear its suit against Union over CBI urgently

Kolkata: The state of West Bengal on Wednesday sought for an urgent hearing of the suit alleging overreach by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the state.



The Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud refused to pass any orders in the matter, however he promised to discuss it with Justice BR Gavai as the matter is before that Bench and accordingly it will take a call.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal mentioned before the Bench that it has seen about nine adjournments recently and sought for the matter to be listed on a regular hearing day, on a Wednesday or a Thursday. It was argued that the suit against the Union of India was over the powers of CBI and whether it can continue to file FIRs even though consent has been withdrawn. The Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Central government, submitted that the matter has been released from part-heard, according to a news agency. The SG reportedly insisted that the two-year-old suit can wait for a few days. However, Sibal argued that the suit is from 2021 and it is 2024.

According to a news agency, the plea alleges that the CBI continued registration and investigation of cases in the state despite the state’s withdrawal of the general consent for the central agency under the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946.