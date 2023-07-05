Bengal govt decides to renovate Banga Bhawan in Delhi

KOLKATA: The West Bengal government has decided to renovate Banga Bhawan situated at Hailey Road in New Delhi. The decision was taken after it was found that the occupancy at Banga Bhawan had decreased as compared to the state guest house which is located at Chanakyapuri in New Delhi.



Senior PWD officials said that the final plan for renovation has been readied and it has been approved by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. In the new plan, the interior designs will be changed and the restaurant will also get a new look. Besides, more staff will be appointed for housekeeping service. A senior official of the state government said: “There are plans to make it a five-star category hotel so that officials do not face any problem when they are staying in the guest house.”

The security arrangements will also be upgraded and there are plans to open more restaurants in the old Banga Bhavan which is going for renovation.

It may be mentioned that VVIPs from various places used to stay in Banga Bhavan and keeping in mind their feedback the renovation plan has been prepared.