Bengal govt allocates Rs 10cr for irrigation in Jalpaiguri

State panchayat department has allocated Rs 10 crore for irrigation maintainance at Dhupguri in Jalpaiguri district soon after the results of the election was declared .

The decision was taken after it was found that Birubag canal needs rennovation and it is affecting around 30,000 population at that area.

The area falls under Jhar Alta 2 gram panchayat under Dhupguri area.

Senior officials of the state government said that before the rainy season plans are there to repair and dredge other canals too.

A senior official of the state government said “ Before the panchayat election people complained that they are suffering a lot because of lack of maintenance of the canal and it needs immediate rennovation. All the complaints have been jotted down and soon after the results of the election was declared work has started. It will take at least six months to repair fully.”

With the repair and dredging of this cabal around 12,44 hectares of farmland will be benefitted and people of around five-gram panchayat will get the benefit.