Bengal: Governor’s bid to hold oath ceremony at Raj Bhavan sparks fresh dispute

Kolkata: A fresh tussle has surfaced between the Governor and the Bengal state government over the venue of swearing-in ceremony of the newly-elected Trinamool Congress legislator from Dhupguri Assembly constituency in Jalpaiguri district, Nirmal Chandra Roy.



The results of the by-election were declared on September 8. Sources in the Raj Bhavan claimed that all preparations were made at the Governor’s House so that the Governor could administer oath to Roy on Saturday afternoon.

Besides, the Raj Bhavan also claimed that Roy was contacted directly from Governor’s House and asked to come for the oath-taking ceremony on Saturday.

However, the state Legislative Assembly as well as Roy denied having received any communication from the Raj Bhavan on the issue.

According to state Parliamentary Affairs minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, the Governor’s office had called up the Speaker on Friday and told him that C V Ananda Bose would go to the Assembly on Saturday to administer oath to Roy.

The Speaker made it clear that it will not be possible for him to keep the Assembly open at such a short notice as it is closed on Saturday.

“There were reports in the media that the winning candidate was directly contacted by the Raj Bhavan, keeping the Assembly in the dark.

It seems that the Governor, who is an educated person is dispensing with his good sense and knowledge, is acting like a puppet at the behest of the BJP. He is demeaning the prestige of his own chair,” Chattopadhay said.

Roy said that the question of going to Raj Bhavan does not arise as he was not contacted by anyone from the

Governor’s House.