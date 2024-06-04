Bengal: Governor launches ‘Jan Manch’ to help people against violence

Kolkata: Governor C V Ananda Bose has launched a new portal, ‘Jan Manch’, to address any post-poll violence in view of the Lok Sabha election results.



Any aggrieved citizen of Bengal can directly access the Governor via email: Janmanch.rajbhavankolkata@gmail.com and/or through telephone: 033-22001641.

The Governor has also constituted a rapid response team to provide immediate help to the distressed people.

Accommodation and transport will also be provided to those in need.

The Governor will be available on call from Tuesday.

The Governor has appealed to everyone to exercise restraint and report to the Raj Bhavan any information about a breach of peace or likely violence by miscreants.