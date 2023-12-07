Bengal Governor inaugurates ICSI’s research centre in Kolkata

KOLKATA: Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose inaugurated the third Centre for Corporate Governance, Research and Training (CCGRT) of Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) in New Town, Kolkata on Wednesday.

The centre is spread across an area of 1.5 acres to facilitate research, training and consultancy to the corporate sector.

Governor Bose said: “I commend the Institute for developing this Research Facility. Company secretaries have been undertaking an array of responsibilities while guiding and handing the Corporate Boards of India Inc.”

He also awarded the meritorious students, FCS, as well as the members of the Institute for completing their Post Membership Qualification.

ICSI President CS Manish Gupta said: “By setting up this Centre, the ICSI has added further impetus to the overall growth and development of all its stakeholders while holding strong to the values, ethics and morality ingrained in its motto”. ICSI also organised the convocation ceremony for the members of the eastern region for the year 2023, in the newly inaugurated CS Deepak Kumar Khaitan Auditorium at the ICSI CCGRT Facility.