Bengal Governor administers oath to Dhupguri MLA

Kolkata: Newly-elected Dhupguri Trinamool Congress MLA Nirmal Chandra Roy was sworn-in by Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose at Raj Bhavan here on Saturday afternoon.



TMC chief whip Tapas Roy and a couple of family members of the newly-elected MLA were present at the function, officials said. Nirmal Chandra Roy won the September 5 Dhupguri bypolls defeating BJP candidate Tapasi Roy by a margin of 4,309 votes. The seat was earlier held by BJP MLA Bishnupada Roy who died in July.

Roy, along with his family, got down at Calcutta airport at 12 pm on Friday. “I am happy that I am taking the oath on Saturday. I was unable to work. I would like to meet Parliamentary Affairs minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay and take his advice as to what I have to do as an MLA,” Roy told the reporters at Calcutta airport earlier in the day.

While leaving for Kolkata on Friday morning, Roy told Millennium Post in Jalpaiguri: “I want to receive the blessings of the party supremo and the state chief minister, Mamata Banerjee, before the official oath taking ceremony.” On Friday, he left for Kolkata from his residence in Purba Magurmari near Dhupguri town, along with his wife and daughter from Bagdogra. “On Thursday, I received an invitation from Raj Bhavan for the oath-taking ceremony in Kolkata. The party had trusted and fielded me. The people of Dhupguri have shown their overwhelming support.”