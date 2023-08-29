Bengal government holds sectoral roundtables in Mumbai ahead of BGBS

KOLKATA: The state government in partnership with FICCI organised sectoral roundtables on Textiles and Apparel and Gems and Jewellery Industry in Mumbai as a prelude to Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) 2023 highlighting the opportunities for investment in these sectors. The flagship summit BGBS is scheduled to be held on November 21-22.



Amit Mitra, Principal Chief Advisor to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Finance along with Principal Secretary of MSME and Textiles Rajesh Pandet addressed the roundtables and interacted with the industry players.

Mitra highlighted the Scheme for Approved Industrial Park (SAIP) that offers excellent opportunities for private players to set up industrial parks on their own land with significant fiscal and non-fiscal support of the state.

A total of 35 parks under SAIP have been mooted with 15 already approved and 20 approved in principle. The investment proposal has been to the tune of Rs 862 crore and employment potential of over 1.20 lakh.

Mitra also highlighted the achievement of the garment cluster in Metiaburj with Rs 12,000 crore turnover per annum and said that the upcoming modern apparel hub at Maheshtala will be a game changer.

The potential for investment in the handloom sector with modernised powerlooms being set up in the state was also deliberated in detail.

Mitra also spoke about the Textile Incentive Scheme launched in 2022 .

Mitra said that a gold hub is coming up at West Midnapore and mentioned that the gem and jewellery sector in the state has a turnover of Rs 65,000 crore with exports of Rs 9,000 crore.

The state is setting a target of achieving Rs 1 lakh crore in this sector alone.