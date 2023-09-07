MillenniumPost
Bengal gives Rs 1 crore to disaster-hit Himachal

BY Team MP7 Sep 2023 6:01 PM GMT
KOLKATA: Bengal government has provided Rs 1 crore to Himachal Pradesh that had recently faced natural calamity.

The Bengal government stands by the side of the Himachal Pradesh government and the amount of Rs 1 crore has been handed over to them. The Himachal Pradesh government had declared the massive damage caused by heavy rains as a state calamity. The rain-hit state reported many deaths. The entire hill state had been declared as a “natural calamity affected area” in view of the damage caused to human life and property due to heavy rains. Heavy rains had lashed the hill state triggering landslides in several districts, including Shimla.

