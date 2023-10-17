Bengal: Four held with heroin worth nearly Rs 1 crore

KOLKATA: The Special Task Force (STF) of the state police nabbed four drug smugglers, including three women from North East and seized heroin worth about Rs 1 crore from near Umorpore More adjacent to the National Highway in Raghunathganj of Murshidabad on Sunday.



The accused was identified as Md. Meftahul Islam of Lalgola in Murshidabad along with Marlyn Kholneilhing of Dimapur in Nagaland, Nempi Ngailut of Kangpokpi and Ngahneikim Haokip of Churachandpur in Manipur. They were all produced at the Special NDPS Court in Berhampore and remanded to police custody for 10 days. According to police, acting on a tip-off, STF officials were keeping a strict vigil in and around Umorpore More when they spotted the four accused.

They were intercepted and searched during which cops found 1.130 kg heroin which they had procured from Dimapur. Islam had come to take delivery of the consignment.