Bengal: First-of-a-kind transgender fashion show in Burdwan in July

KOLKATA: Come July 30 and a one-of-a-kind beauty pageant titled ‘Aalpin’ will be held in Burdwan to showcase the creativity amongst talented transgender artists in Bengal. Organised by Sangita Sinha of Angel Nabajiban Welfare Society, the pageant aims to unveil the hidden talents of transgenders, who have often been marginalised by society. On Saturday, a press meet was organised at Press Club where TMC leader Madan Mitra, India’s first transgender college principal, Manabi Bandyopadhyay, Dr Sanku Bose, GCEO, Techno India Group, and Sinha were present to announce the beauty pageant of intellectual transgenders for the first time in West Bengal at Burdwan.



“An ‘aalpin’ (a small pin in Bengali) may be perceived as inconsequential, yet it possesses the remarkable ability to puncture through any obstacle, whether a tyre or one’s ego. Similarly, transgender individuals have long been marginalised and overlooked in our society, often denied the recognition they deserve, even when they possess education and skills.

Our beauty pageant seeks to showcase how these individuals, often dismissed as insignificant, can make substantial contributions to society through their intellect and inner strength. This event aims to empower them, shedding light on their remarkable journeys, struggles, and immense talent,” said Sinha, who’s also a fashion mentor.

Sinha also revealed that transgenders from across the state will have the opportunity to audition for the pageant, with only a select group of 20-25 individuals ultimately getting the chance to walk the ramp. The organisers have also decided to pay tribute to Bengal’s ultimate matinee idol, Uttam Kumar, during the beauty pageant. Sinha stated, “Given that the pageant is scheduled just a week after his death anniversary, we will pay tribute to the legendary actor through our show.”

TMC leader Mitra extended his heartfelt congratulations to the organisers for their innovative initiative. India’s transgender icon, Bandopadhyay, encouraged Sinha to continue her endeavour, as it has the potential to pave the way for more transgenders to be embraced as part of mainstream society.

Reflecting on his own experiences, Dr Bose shared how he had attended numerous similar shows overseas but expressed his happiness at being involved in this noble initiative taking place in Bengal. “When Sangita informed me about the pageant a few days ago, I felt excited. It is crucial that transgenders are not only accepted but also treated with utmost respect in our daily lives,” he said.

After Burdwan, Sinha plans to organise such an event in Kolkata soon.