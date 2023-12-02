Bengal: Fire breaks out at plastic factory in Belur

Kolkata: Panic spread in Belur of Howrah district after a fire broke out at a plastic factory on B K Paul Temple Road on Friday. However, no reports of any injuries were received.



Five fire tenders controlled the blaze after almost two hours.

According to sources, the fire broke out at the plastic factory around 11 am. Local residents spotted thick black smoke coming out from the factory and alerted the labourers. The factory was immediately evacuated.

Initially, local residents started throwing water in their attempt to douse the blaze but it did not help much. Later, three fire tenders were pressed

into service.

As the factory was located in a congested place, firefighters faced trouble while taking the fire tenders close to the factory. Later many hose pipes were connected together promptly to start spraying water. Two more fire tenders were sent to douse the blaze later.

Around 1 pm, the fire was brought under control. Firefighters reportedly claimed that due to huge storage of plastic goods, the flames spread all over the factory. It is also alleged that there was no fire fighting management system in the factory. It is suspected that the fire was triggered due to a short circuit. However, the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.