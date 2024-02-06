Bengal: Eight attacked by unidentified wild animal, Forest dept sets trap

KOLKATA: After eight people were attacked and left injured by an unidentified wild animal at Diamond Harbour I and II block on Saturday night, the forest division of South 24 Parganas has started intensive day-night patrolling.



The injured persons are being treated at Diamond Harbour Super Speciality Hospital. “We are continuously monitoring and interacting with the injured persons and their family members. Two trap cages have been installed in two different locations for catching the animal which prima facie appears to be a Golden Jackal from the nature of wounds inflicted upon the injured persons. We are continuing the search operation to catch the animal,” Milan Mondal, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), South 24 Parganas said.

On Saturday evening, the range officer of Diamond Harbour from Mosharhat Gram Panchayat and Sarisha of Diamond Harbour I & II block, respectively, received news regarding injury of humans following an attack by a wild animal. The staff of Diamond Harbour range reached the spot with all necessary rescue equipment. The concerned range officer visited and interacted with the injured patient at the hospital. No fishing, cat capturing or killing incidents were found in and around the adjoining area of Sarisha, Diamond Harbour. Awareness initiatives were continued through miking and interaction with local people and their representatives.