Bengal: ED permitted to interrogate Shahjahan

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday was allowed by the Basirhat Sub-Divisional Court to interrogate Sheikh Shahjahan in connection with land-related matters and the ration distribution scam. The central investigative team had sought permission to interrogate Shahjahan on multiple issues as well as the monetary transaction with other countries. A five-member ED team along with central forces came to the court. The state police had arrested Shahjahan on February 29 in connection with multiple complaints against him with regards to attack on ED officials while they were on their way to raid Shahjahan’s house at Sandeshkhali on January 5. Later, on direction of the Calcutta High Court, the case was handed over to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), who also took charge of his custody.

