Bengal: Dilip Ghosh likely to return to BJP core committee?

Kolkata: Speculation is rife that former BJP state president Dilip Ghosh may be making a return to the party’s Bengal core committee, following months of internal distance and uncertainty over his political role.

Ghosh has organised a Bijoya Sammilani at the party’s old headquarters on Muralidhar Sen Lane on Saturday—a venue symbolic of his earlier organisational leadership.

The development comes amid changes in the state BJP’s leadership, with Samik Bhattacharya recently taking charge as the new president. Since then, senior leaders like Ghosh, who were earlier seen as being sidelined, have once again begun to feature in organisational activities, sparking speculation about renewed alignments within the Bengal unit.