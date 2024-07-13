Bengal: Charges framed in Bogtui arson case

Kolkata: After almost two years and four months, charges have been framed against 23 accused persons in the Bogtui arson case on Friday.



According to sources, on Friday 23 persons were produced at the Rampurhat Court to frame charges. During the hearing, six persons appealed for bail, which was rejected. After framing the charges, the court fixed the date for witness examination on August 12 and 13.

It may be mentioned that on March 21, 2022 Upa Pradhan of Barosal Panchayat, Bhadu Sheikh was murdered at Bogtui more. In retaliation, followers of Bhadu set several houses of Bogtui village on fire in which 10 persons were killed.