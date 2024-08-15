Bengal: Chandranath Sinha given additional charge of Correctional Administration Department

Kolkata: The state government on Monday handed over the charge of the Correctional Administration department to Chandranath Sinha.



A state government order released by the Home and Hill Affairs department on Wednesday stated that Sinha who is in-charge of state MSME and Textiles department will now hold the additional charge of the Correctional Administration department.

Giri had submitted his resignation on August 4 and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the very next day had announced that the former’s resignation from ministerial post was accepted.

A purported video that went viral on social media on August 3 had shown Giri, a Trinamool Congress legislator from Ramnagar Assembly Constituency in East Midnapore threatening a woman Forest department officer.

TMC party president and Rajya Sabha MP Subrata Bakshi had called up Giri soon after the video went viral and directed him to apologise to the female forest officer over his disrespectful comments and also tender his resignation immediately. Giri had earlier hit the national headlines for making derogatory comments concerning the looks of President Droupadi Murmu.