Bengal: CCTV surveillance to come up soon in villages of Balurghat

All the villages under Balurghat block will be under CCTV surveillance soon. The cameras will be installed at intersections and other important areas of the villages. The objective is to minimise crimes like theft and snatching and also act as a deterrent to tearing of flexes and posters of political parties. The initiative has been taken up by the South Dinajpur district police.

The initial cost will be borne by the district police while the local Panchayats have been requested to bear the rest of the expenses including maintenance.

Vikram Prasad, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Balurghat Headquarter), said: “We seek help and cooperation from the Panchayats and Panchayat Samities for the installation of CCTV cameras.”

With elections round the corner, complaints have already started trickling in from several villages regarding political parties tearing each other’s flexes and posters. There is a possibility of major political clashes during Lok Sabha elections. CCTV cameras will be placed at important junctions in every village to keep strict vigil.

“The district police have decided to set up Gram Protirodh Bahini to stop tearing of flexes and posters and prevent theft. This Bahini will be formed with the youths of the area. They will guard the village at night,” said the source.

The district police also held a meeting with various Panchayat officials and representatives. Majority of the Panchayat Pradhans hailed this initiative adopted by the district police. The South Dinajpur district police is planning to implement the project before the Lok Sabha polls.

Arup Sarkar, Sabhapati of Balurghat Panchayat Samiti said: “Balurghat is a peaceful area. We are ready to help the police. The matter of installing CCTV cameras is also being looked into seriously, so that we can install the same at the earliest date.”