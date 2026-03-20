Bengal: BSS expels monk over BJP ticket

Kolkata: The Bharat Sevashram Sangha (BSS) has reportedly removed Swami Jyotirmayananda, widely known as Utpal Maharaj, from its fold after his decision to contest the upcoming Assembly elections as a BJP candidate from Kaliaganj in Uttar Dinajpur.

The action followed an emergency meeting of the Sangha’s governing body, after which its general secretary, Swami Biswatmananda, issued a formal communication announcing the expulsion. It held that the monk’s move into electoral politics violated its core principles and warranted disciplinary steps.

Maintaining its institutional stance, the Sangha reiterated that it functions as a non-political socio-religious body. It stressed that individuals associated with it, including monks and residents, are not permitted to engage in political activity or align with any party.

In its message, the Sangha cautioned against the influence of politics on monastic life, observing that such involvement runs contrary to the ideals of renunciation and spiritual focus. Referring to its founding philosophy — centred on personal liberation and service to humanity — it underlined the need for detachment from worldly pursuits. It also indicated that any similar departure would be dealt firmly.