Bengal: BJP state prez urges Jan 22 be declared a public holiday

Kolkata: State BJP President Sukanta Majumdar has written to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee demanding the declaration of a public holiday on January 22 to mark the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

In his letter, Majumdar requested the Chief Minister to send official requests on behalf of the state government to private offices so that the latter also declare holidays on that day. He also requested to ensure holidays for all educational institutions including schools, colleges and universities so as to make the “new generation respectful towards the rich heritage and culture of the country”.

Meanwhile, Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee will lead “Sanhati rally” on January 22. During the rally, she will visit places of worship associated with every religion to send out message of communal harmony.