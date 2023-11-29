Bengal: BJP MLA writes to PM seeking financial aid for family of 2 labourers

Kolkata: BJP MLA Biman Ghosh has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking financial help for two of the 41 workers who remained trapped in the Uttarkashi tunnel.



Both the workers — Souvik Pakhira and Joydeb Pramanik are residents of his constituency. Ghosh, an MLA from the Pursurah Assembly constituency, in his letter, prayed before the Prime Minister to make “a suitable arrangement” for financial help to the families “directly or through administrative machinery”.

Ghosh recently met the members of the families of the two workers and is in contact with them. The families, he stated, “are living in great anxiety”.

Trinamool Congress has held the BJP responsible for the tunnel collapse. The party alleged that “myopic & unscientific” projects were undertaken, neglecting the fragility and carrying capacity of the Himalayan landscape.

The party blamed the BJP for disregarding essential safety measures for maximising profit. Trinamool Congress MP Aparupa Poddar earlier trained her guns at the BJP-led government in Uttarakhand for not having adequate infrastructure which could have delayed the rescue process.

Poddar had met the family members of two Bengal labourers who are from Hooghly. She told the family members that Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been inquiring about these trapped labourers from Bengal. The state government on Tuesday sent a team to Uttarakhand to ensure the smooth return of the

two labourers.