Bengal: Bizman held by ED

Kolkata: A businessman was arrested on Friday by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for his involvement in the alleged rationing scam following almost 54 hours of raid.



According to sources, ED found involvement of the businessman, identified as Bakibur Rahman, who is said to be close to a Bengal minister. On Thursday, the ED reportedly conducted raids at Bakibur’s brother-in-law, Abhishek Das’s house at Dashdrone in Rajarhat area along with seven places in Nadia district.

The places included rice and flour mills owned by Bakibur. It is alleged that since 2016, Bakibur’s assets have increased in quite an unnatural manner. ED officials are trying to find out from where Bakibur got the money to invest in those assets. It may be mentioned that Hakibur allegedly had not submitted income tax properly and thus had to face an income tax raid in 2022.