Bengal: Adivasi mela held in Raiganj

‘Viswa Adivasi Diwas’ was organised by the district administration at the Karnajora auditorium hall, in Raiganj of North Dinajpur district, on Wednesday.

A grand cultural programme along with sale of handicrafts formed an integral part of the programme. Members of the tribal communities also received various government benefits under different schemes, including Kanyashree, Lakkhir Bhandar, students credit card, Sikkhasree scholarship along with ST certificates.

Gulam Rabbani, minister of state Horticulture department, inaugurated the fair on Wednesday. Subrata Mahanta, district Project Officer of Backward Class Welfare and Tribal development said: “A total of 1500 tribal beneficiaries received different government facilities at the fair. The officials of the Land & Land Reforms department distributed pattas (land documents).”

The district agriculture officials distributed agricultural equipment to farmers. Besides, a health check-up camp, spectacles and medicines were provided free-of-cost.

The students of Adivasi families who had secured more than 60 per cent marks in last Madhyamik and Higher Secondary examinations were awarded Rs 5,000 each. A blood donation camp was also held.

Musaraf Hossain, MLA Itahar and chairman of state Minority Cell along with district Magistrate of North Dinajpur were also present.