Bengal: Accident triggers protests on NH in Jalpaiguri

JALPAIGURI: Two scooty riders were seriously injured when their vehicle was hit by a private bus. The duo was on their way home after celebrating the birth anniversary of the Prophet. The incident occurred on the national highway (NH) at the Bhutkihat Gondar More area of Rajganj block on Thursday.



The injured have been identified as Hamidar Ali (35) and Ayub Ali (32), both residents of Ambari Birban area. They were rushed to a private hospital in Phulbari.

Following the incident, tension escalated leading to an angry mob setting fire to the bus due to which traffic from Rajganj to Siliguri was temporarily halted. Fire engines reached the spot to douse the blaze .

Police from Rajganj Police Station, Siliguri Commissionerate and Ambari Police Station arrived at the scene and helped bring the situation under control.

Pankaj Sarkar, the Inspector-in-Charge of Rajganj Police Station, stated that the agitated crowd had set the bus on fire. No arrests have been made yet.