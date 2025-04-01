Bengal: About 7 people, including 3 children, killed in gas cylinder blast

Kolkata: About seven people, including three children, were killed in an alleged gas cylinder blast at a house at Dholahat in South 24-Parganas, on Monday evening.

According to sources, around 9:30 pm on Monday, an explosion took place at a house in Roypur area of Dholahat. Due to the explosion, fire broke out in the house while the family members of the house owner were sleeping.

Reportedly, a woman also suffered injuries in the explosion.

All the bodies have been recovered. The injured woman was rescued from the house and admitted to hospital, Sunderban Police District SP Koteswara Rao is learnt to have said.

Meanwhile, local residents claimed that firecrackers were being manufactured inside the house owned by one Chandrakanta Banik for the upcoming Basanti Puja.

It is suspected that during the manufacturing process, some crackers ignited, causing the fire to spread to the LPG cylinders stored inside the house.

Consequently, the cylinders exploded causing massive damage and deaths. Till last reports came in, firefighters were trying to control the blaze.