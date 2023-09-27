Bengal: 2 held from North Dinajpur for bank fraud through AEPS

The Bank Fraud Section (BFS) of the Kolkata Police nabbed two youths from North Dinajpur on Wednesday in connection with a cyber fraud for siphoning off money from a man’s bank account through Aadhar Enabled Payment System (AEPS).

According to police, the complainant identified as Tushar Kanti Mukherjee lodged a complaint at the Shakespeare Sarani Police Station on August 28 alleging that unknown persons siphoned off about Rs 28,900 from his bank account using AEPS.

During investigation, a team was formed and cops came to know that the accused persons managed to procure the confidential information such as bank linked Aadhaar number, account number and cloned the fingerprint impression of the complainant and used the same to siphon off the money.

While conducting a technical analysis, it was learnt that a group of culprits were operating from a remotely-located place at Islampore in North Dinajpur and Araria in Bihar.

Both places are located close to each other.

A few days ago, a team was sent to North Dinajpur where a recce was made. Later, the police zeroed in on a suspect identified as Moktar Alam in Islampore.

On Wednesday, he was picked up from his home.

After interrogating him, another accused identified as Rousan Ali of Chopra in Uttar Dinajpur was arrested.

Among them Alam is the owner of the Customer Service Point (CSP).

Police claimed that the duo was involved in about six such cases reported from the Kolkata Police jurisdiction.