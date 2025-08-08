BEML to build MP’s first rail coach factory; Rajnath to attend Aug 10 launch

Bhopal: In a major push towards the Swadeshi Campaign and job creation, Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) is set to establish its first-ever rail coach factory in Madhya Pradesh on August 10.

Speaking at a press conference in Bhopal on Thursday, ahead of Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced that 60.63 hectares of land in Umaria village, Boharganj tehsil, Raisen district, has been allotted for the project.

Ministers Gautam Tetwal and Narayan Singh Panwar were present along with the CM during the press conference.

The Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, will lay the foundation stone for the rail coach factory, while the Railways Minister, Ashwani Vaishnaw, will join virtually the function, CM Yadav said.

“This initiative reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of self-reliance. The plant will generate direct and indirect employment for 1,600 to 2,000 people and position Madhya Pradesh prominently on the rail manufacturing map,” the Chief Minister said.

Further, PM Modi is scheduled to visit on August 25 to lay the foundation of a Rs 2,000 crore PM MITRA (Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel) Park in Dhar district, aiming to create over 1 lakh jobs, the CM also said.

The rail coach factory, to be developed by BEML, a public sector undertaking (PSU) and Mini-Ratna Category 1 company under the Ministry of Defence, will manufacture Vande Bharat, Amrit Bharat, and metro coaches for domestic use and export, marking a significant milestone under the Make in India initiative with a projected investment of Rs 1,800 crore.

Notably, CM Yadav had signed an MoU with BEML on May 14 during his investment roadshow in Bengaluru. Just three months later, the ambitious project is set to take shape on the ground, with the foundation stone scheduled to be laid on August 10.

The rail ministry will place orders for coach production, while the project will be executed under the aegis of the defence ministry’s BEML, he said.

The state government has also launched a multi-phase Swadeshi campaign involving schools, colleges, and youth, aligning with the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ movement, he further said.

The announcements come ahead of a series of Independence Day events across the state, underscoring the government’s focus on swadeshi development and industrial growth.