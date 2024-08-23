Belur: Woman attacked with acid while sleeping

Kolkata: Amid growing concerns about women’s safety following the RG Kar incident, a heinous crime has occurred in Belur. In a shocking incident in Belur, a young woman was attacked with acid while she was sleeping at her home. The victim is currently in serious condition and receiving treatment at the burn unit of Howrah District Hospital. The Belur Police have launched an investigation into the case.



Senior officials from Howrah City Police visited the scene on Thursday morning to assess the situation. They are working to identify those responsible for the attack. Howrah City Police’s DCP (North) Bishop Sarkar confirmed that an investigation is underway based on the complaint. Reports indicate that the acid was thrown into the room through a hole in the wall, injuring both the young woman and her mother, though the mother’s injuries are less severe.

The victim’s family and neighbours have been unable to provide details on the motive, but there is a strong call for the immediate arrest of the attackers. Police suspect that the perpetrators may be known to the victim and that the attack could be driven by personal animosity.