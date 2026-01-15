Believed to be dead, 103-year-old woman shows signs of life amid funeral preparations

Nagpur: A 103-year-old woman, believed to be dead, showed signs of life just hours before her funeral at Ramtek town in Nagpur district, leaving her relatives stunned.

The incident took place on Monday. Gangabai Savji Sakhare had been bedridden for two months and was surviving on two spoonfuls of water a day for the past few days, according to her relatives.

Her body movements stopped at around 5 pm on January 12, and the family assumed she had passed away. Funeral preparations began immediately. It was not known if a medical certificate was obtained.

“We thought she was no more. Her body was not moving at all,” said her grandson Rakesh Sakhare. “We dressed her in new clothes as per custom, tied her hands and feet, and informed all relatives,” he told reporters. The family also erected a canopy outside the house, arranged chairs, brought material for cremation, and even booked a hearse. Messages about her death were shared on social media, and relatives began arriving from distant places.

However, around 7 pm, Gangabai suddenly moved her toes. “I noticed her feet moving and shouted for help,” Rakesh said. “When we removed the cotton from her nose, she started breathing heavily.”

People who had gathered at the house could not believe their eyes. The hearse was cancelled, the canopy was removed, and guests were informed that Gangabai was alive. Interestingly, January 13 is Gangabai’s birthday. “This incident has given her a new lease of life,” said Rakesh. “We will now celebrate her birthday this evening,” he added. Gangabai currently lives with her daughter Kusuma Ambade. Despite her age, relatives said she was active until a few months ago.