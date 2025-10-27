Being Bihari matter of pride for people of state now, says Nitish

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday asserted that law and order has remarkably improved in the state after his government came to power in November 2005 and claimed that “being Bihari is a matter of pride now” for its residents.

In a lengthy post on X, the CM wrote, “People can’t forget Bihar before 2005, when crime and corruption were at their peak in the state. When our government came to power in 2005, we prioritised the restoration of law

and order above all else and established the rule of law. A policy of zero tolerance was adopted for crime and corruption. Now, there is no atmosphere of fear or terror in the state. Now, being Bihari is a matter of pride for the people of the state.”

Hitting out at the INDIA Bloc, without taking names of the Opposition leaders,

the CM said that before 2005 (when the RJD was in power), there was complete anarchy in the state.

“It had become difficult for people to step out of their homes after 6 pm. Our sisters and daughters were not safe. Kidnapping had taken the form of an industry. Vehicles were looted from showrooms. Due to the fear of criminals, no one wanted to buy a new vehicle,” he wrote.

“Even those with money did not want to build new houses. Industries and businesses had shut down due to the terror of extortionists. Doctors and engineers were migrating out of the state,” he claimed.

“The entire system had collapsed. There was no such thing as law and order in Bihar. Crime was directly protected by those in power. The people of the state were forced to live under the shadow of fear. Being a Bihari was considered an insult at that point in time,” the CM wrote.