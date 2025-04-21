Behind-the-scenes forces fueling Madhya Pradesh’s growth story

Bhopal: On Civil Services Day, we recognise the silent yet powerful role of bureaucrats in Madhya Pradesh’s development. Beyond routine administration and governance, they are crafting innovative, practical policies that address real challenges and are actively being implemented across cities, villages, and remote regions—delivering measurable impact. Their efforts ensure access to essential services, promote transparency, and foster grassroots engagement, truly embodying the spirit of public service. These often-unseen architects of progress are shaping a better future for millions. While many officers contribute significantly to the state’s growth, it is impossible to include all of them in this article. It highlights the outstanding work of a few of them who exemplify dedication, creativity, and transformative governance.

Anurag Jain: Leading transformative reforms

Anurag Jain, a 1989-batch IAS officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre, is known for driving innovation and strengthening governance. Since becoming Chief Secretary in October 2024, he has been pivotal in implementing the state’s flagship initiatives—Investment and Employment Year 2025 and four mission-driven programs focused on empowering the poor, youth, women, and farmers. His leadership was key to securing major investment proposals at the Global Investors Summit and ensuring their execution. Jain is also spearheading efforts to clean and maintain the Narmada River, preparing for Simhastha 2028, and enhancing transparency through the E-office system across government departments.

Raghwendra Kumar Singh: Driving investment and inclusive industrial growth

Raghwendra Kumar Singh, a 1997-batch IAS officer, is the Principal Secretary of the Department of Industrial Policy & Investment Promotion and MSME in Madhya Pradesh. He has been instrumental in advancing the government’s ‘Invest MP’ initiative and boosting industrial growth across the state. Through Regional Industry Conclaves, Interactive Sessions, and investment Roadshows in major Indian cities and abroad, he has helped build a strong industrial ecosystem. Singh is also driving the government’s RICs vision to reduce regional disparities and promote inclusive development. His strategic leadership in policy-making has positioned Madhya Pradesh as a key investment destination.

Sanjay Goyal: Leading educational reforms and governance innovation

Sanjay Goyal, a 2003-batch IAS officer, is Secretary, School Education, Madhya Pradesh. He has led the effective implementation of the National Education Policy 2020, ensured timely textbook distribution, improved hostel infrastructure, and expanded school access. Under his leadership, the state topped nationally in planning tribal hostels under the “Dharti Aaba Abhiyan.” As former Health Commissioner and Principal Revenue Commissioner, he strengthened drug supply chains, innovated land digitisation, and laid the groundwork for the Cyber Tehsil scheme. As Collector in several districts, he led impactful initiatives in education, health, and revenue, including land retrieval drives and school summer camps adopted statewide.

Bharat Yadav: Innovating Welfare and Governance

Bharat Yadav, a 2008-batch IAS officer, is known for his innovative approach to delivering welfare schemes to marginalised communities. As Collector in seven districts and Commissioner of Urban Development, he introduced reforms that enhanced scheme implementation. During the COVID-19 outbreak in Jabalpur, Yadav’s proactive lockdown measures and SOP development became a statewide model. In Seoni, he helped a local institution for disabled children achieve financial self-reliance, while in Balaghat, he organised mass marriages for 151 disabled couples. As Commissioner, his leadership in the PM SVANidhi and PM Awas Yojana schemes boosted Madhya Pradesh’s national rankings and contributed to the state’s cleanliness success.

Shivam Verma: Driving development and innovation

Shivam Verma, a 2013-batch IAS officer, currently serves as the Commissioner of Indore Municipal Corporation, India’s cleanest city. Known for combining administrative efficiency with a deep sense of public service, Verma has introduced several impactful initiatives. In Indore, he led water conservation efforts under the Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan, earning the city the National Water Award. His waste management initiatives, including a green waste plant, cloth recycling, and an expanding CBG plant, further reinforce Indore’s leadership in Swachh Bharat. As Collector of Sheopur, Verma contributed to flood relief and the Kuno Cheetah project. As CEO of ZP and Commissioner of GMC Gwalior, he introduced innovative ideas like PMAY housing models and a digital taxation portal, strengthening citizen engagement and service delivery.