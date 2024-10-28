Before the Diwali celebrations, PM Modi inaugurates development projects worth over Rs 4800 crore in Gujarat

AMRELI, GUJARAT: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for development projects worth over Rs 4800 crore in Gujarat before the Diwali celebrations. These include nearly 1,600 development projects in Amreli, Jamnagar, Morbi, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Junagadh, Porbandar, Kutch, and Botad districts.

The Prime Minister inaugurated several water supply projects. He also laid the foundation stones for the new development of this sector. In Amreli, he dedicated to the nation the Bhara Mata Sarovar. This is a reservoir constructed on the Gagadio River at a cost of Rs 35 crores. Modi further initiated more than 1,000 projects under the scheme for water conservation, through which pit recharge, borewell recharge, and well recharge initiatives are being funded to the tune of an investment of Rs 20 crores.

Besides this, he laid the foundation stones of various NHAI projects worth more than Rs 2800 crores, besides launching the gauge conversion project worth Rs 1,094 crores at Bhuj-Naliya of the Railways department.Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stones of multiple water supply projects worth Rs 705 crores in Amreli; foundation stones have been laid for projects worth Rs 112 crores, while other projects worth Rs 644 crores have been inaugurated. These include the ground-breaking ceremony of the Nawda to Chavand bulk pipeline project for the Botad district and Bhavnagar District's Pasavi Group Augmentation Water Supply Scheme Phase 2. The Nawda to Chavand bulk pipeline project will provide water to the additional 28 crore litres for nearly 67 lakh people in 1,298 villages and 36 towns in the Botad, Amreli, Junagadh, Rajkot, and Porbandar districts. The Bhavnagar district's water supply projects would cover 2.75 lakh people who would be residing in 95 villages across the Mahuva, Talaja, and Palitana tehsils.

Built under a PPP between the Gujarat government and Dholakia Foundation at an expenditure of Rs 35 crore in the Dudhala region of Amreli, Bharat Mata Sarovar was constructed. It's stored water capacity has been boosted to 4.5 crore litres, and the Dholakia Foundation has given donations for further improvement, which has added up to 20 crore liters. Therefore, the present capacity of the dam is 24.5 crore litres, and water in village local wells and borewells has increased significantly in the nearest areas.

AMRÉLI: PM also inaugurated and launched NHAI projects, which are worth Rs 2811 crore. Among these projects are the expansion of Patia-Dhol-Bhadra and Bhadra Pipaliya sections of the National Highway 151-A and several other extension projects of roads in areas namely Dwarka, Khamblaiya Devriya, Madhavpur, Porbandar, and Junagadh bypass sections.

He also inaugurated the Bhuj-Naliya Gauge Conversion Project, which has been executed at a cost of Rs 1094 crore. The project will consist of 24 major bridges, 254 minor bridges, three road overbridges, and 30 road underbridges that will further socio-economic development in Kutch district of Gujarat.

As part of his initiatives to promote tourism, PM Modi laid the foundation stone for projects worth Rs 200 crore to be developed at the Karli Recharge Reservoir in Mokarsagar, Porbandar, as a world-class sustainable ecotourism site. This effort is launched at a time when Diwali and Gujarati New Year are round the corner and will be able to bring widespread benefits to the citizens of Gujarat and support the state's economic growth trajectory.