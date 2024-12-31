Beed sarpanch murder: Minister Dhananjay Munde's aide Walmik Karad surrenders

Pune: Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde's close aide Walmik Karad, wanted in an extortion case linked to the murder of a sarpanch in Beed district, surrendered before the police in Pune on Tuesday.

Before turning himself in, Karad posted a video on social media, claiming that he was being linked to the murder for reasons of political vendetta.

According to police, Massajog village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh was abducted and brutally killed on December 9, allegedly for opposing an extortion bid by some persons who had demanded money from a windmill company in Beed district.

Four persons were earlier arrested in the murder case, while Karad was named as a wanted accused in the extortion case.

On Tuesday morning, Karad, with his associates, arrived outside the Crime Investigation Department's (CID) office in Pune in a car, and surrendered, police officials said.

Before that, he released a video where he said, "I am surrendering before CID officials in Pune in a fake case registered against me in Kej taluka of Beed district. Those who are involved in Santosh Deshmukh's (murder) case should be punished and hanged to death. My name is being taken in the case due to political vendetta."

The Opposition had alleged during the winter session of the Maharashtra legislature that Karad was the "mastermind" of the murder, but he was not being arrested.

On Saturday, thousands of people participated in a huge protest march in Beed city to demand Karad's arrest. MLAs of the ruling Mahayuti coalition including those of the BJP and Nationalist Congress Party also attended the protest.

Opposition parties have accused NCP minister Dhananjay Munde -- who belongs to Beed -- of having close links with Karad, and demanded his resignation to enable an impartial probe.

Meanwhile, Vaibhavi Deshmukh, Santosh Deshmukh's daughter, questioned the delay in Karad's arrest.

"If the accused is surrendering, what the police were doing till now," she said, talking to reporters at her village.

She also demanded that police check call detail records (CDR) of all the accused and find out who they were in touch with.

Bajrang Sonawane, the NCP (SP) MP of Beed, said the CID should probe the case in a transparent manner, and if Karad was found to be involved in the murder case (besides extortion), arrest him in that case too.

Asked about Karad's claim that he was innocent, Sonawane said, "If it is a bogus case, he should have stated so earlier. Why did he take 20 days?"